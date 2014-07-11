* Morgan Stanley raised its June 2015 target for India's BSE index by 9 percent to 28,800, saying the country's budget on Thursday would help revive investor sentiment and boost earnings. * The target would mark a 13.5 percent gain from BSE's close on Thursday. * BSE earnings expectations from Morgan Stanley FY15 13.5 pct FY16 22.7 pct FY17 23.4 pct (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)