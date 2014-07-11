* India's broader NSE index is down 0.6 percent after earlier hitting its lowest since June 23, heading for its fourth consecutive fall after hitting a record high on Tuesday. * The index is down 2.9 percent for the week, which would make it its biggest weekly loss since September 2013. * Falls reflect some profit-taking after record highs, while the federal budget unveiled on Thursday was well received although investors said it lacked major reforms and details about the fiscal deficit. * Sentiment was also cautious as most Asian share markets slipped and safe-haven assets stayed in demand as investors waited to see how European stocks responded to the latest outbreak of banking jitters in the region. * Among blue-chips, Housing Development Finance Corp is down 3.3 percent while Reliance Industries is down 2.1 percent. * Banks also fall on potential losses on bond portfolios after the 10-year yield hits its highest level since May 21. State Bank of India falls 2.4 percent while HDFC Bank is down 1.1 percent. * India's second largest IT services provider Infosys Ltd gains 1.5 percent after the company's April-June earnings beat estimates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)