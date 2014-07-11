* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 6 bps to 8.83 percent, just below a session high of 8.84 percent, which had marked its highest since May 21. * Speculation the central bank would unveil a new benchmark later this month is prompting traders to sell the existing benchmark paper. The weak sentiment in equity markets is also a negative. * Dealers say the amount outstanding of the current 10-year benchmark is 830 billion rupees, higher than the amount at the which the last benchmark paper was retired. * The central bank sold 150 billion rupee ($2.50 billion)of debt at yields in line with a Reuters poll. * Dealers have mixed reactions to Thursday's budget, which unveiled an ambitious fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP but raised some doubts about whether the government could achieve it.