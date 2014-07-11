BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 6 bps to 8.83 percent, just below a session high of 8.84 percent, which had marked its highest since May 21. * Speculation the central bank would unveil a new benchmark later this month is prompting traders to sell the existing benchmark paper. The weak sentiment in equity markets is also a negative. * Dealers say the amount outstanding of the current 10-year benchmark is 830 billion rupees, higher than the amount at the which the last benchmark paper was retired. * The central bank sold 150 billion rupee ($2.50 billion)of debt at yields in line with a Reuters poll. * Dealers have mixed reactions to Thursday's budget, which unveiled an ambitious fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP but raised some doubts about whether the government could achieve it.
($1 = 60.1000 Indian rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme