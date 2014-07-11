* USD/INR at 60.12/13 versus its Thursday's close of 60.19/20 as dollar sales by a corporate hurt the pair. * Losses in the domestic share market, however, prevent the pair from falling further. The NSE index down 1.1 percent. * USD/INR is seen moving in a range of 60.00 to 60.30 during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)