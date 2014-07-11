* Indian bonds and the rupee are expected to see a recovery as the initial disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics about how to narrow the fiscal deficit dissipates. * Investors will closely watch consumer and wholesale inflation data on Monday, the last set of indicators on prices ahead of the RBI's next policy review in August. * Concerns about contagion from Portugal's banking sector could also weigh on risk assets, hitting the rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.85 percent. * The partially convertible rupee is seen holding in a 59.70 to 60.50 to a dollar range.