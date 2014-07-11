BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* Indian bonds and the rupee are expected to see a recovery as the initial disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics about how to narrow the fiscal deficit dissipates. * Investors will closely watch consumer and wholesale inflation data on Monday, the last set of indicators on prices ahead of the RBI's next policy review in August. * Concerns about contagion from Portugal's banking sector could also weigh on risk assets, hitting the rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.85 percent. * The partially convertible rupee is seen holding in a 59.70 to 60.50 to a dollar range.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Monday: May WPI (1200 India time/0630 GMT)
May CPI (1730 India time/1200 GMT) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme