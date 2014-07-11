* Disappointment over the lack of specifics in the federal budget could linger, keeping shares off the record highs hit on July 8. * Technically, traders say, the NSE index still looks over stretched, with some technical patterns such as "double top" advocating a potential move to the 7,250-7,300 range from its 7,459.60 close on Friday. * April-June earnings, including from Tata Consultancy Services , and inflation data will influence trading. * Concerns about contagion from Portugal's banking sector could weigh, traders add. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Monday: May WPI (1200 India time/0630 GMT) May CPI (1730 India time/1200 GMT) Wed: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd earnings Thurs: Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Auto Ltd's earnings Fri: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd's earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)