* Indian shares are set to open flat on Monday, after overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 7.23 billion rupees ($120.60 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Disappointment over the lack of specifics in the federal budget could linger, keeping shares off the record highs hit on July 8. * Caution ahead of May WPI (1200 India time/0630 GMT) and May CPI (1730 India time/1200 GMT) data. * India's inflation probably eased marginally in June after the new government curbed farm exports, but a growing risk that drought will shrivel summer crops could encourage the central bank to keep interest rates on hold. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.4 percent. * Asian share markets edged higher on Monday as euro zone banking jitters faded, to be replaced by caution ahead of corporate earnings and a raft of global economic events including testimony from the head of the Federal Reserve. ($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)