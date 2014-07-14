* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may start
lower as the initial disappointment over the budget's lack of
specifics about how to narrow the fiscal deficit dissipates. It
closed at 8.77 pct on Friday.
* The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to
8.80 percent.
* Investors will closely watch consumer and wholesale inflation
data on Monday, the last set of indicators on prices ahead of
the RBI's next policy review in August. They will also watch if
the RBI unveils a new 10-year benchmark, when it announces
details of a its weekly long dated bond auction, later in the
day.
