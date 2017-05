* USD/INR steady at 59.93/94 compared to Friday's close, as the stock market trades flat on back of foreign investor sales, even as Asian currencies trade mixed against the dollar. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 7.23 billion rupees ($120.60 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.70 to 60.50 range during the session. * The NSE index trading up 0.1 percent. The local sharemarket will provide cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies, see.