* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1
basis point to 8.78 percent as investors await inflation data
due later in the day for clues.
* Disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics about how
to narrow the fiscal deficit however seen dissipating, limiting
a very sharp rise in yields.
* The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to
8.80 percent during the day.
* Investors will closely watch the June consumer and wholesale
inflation data on Monday, the last set of indicators on prices
ahead of the RBI's next policy review in August.
* The details of this week's bond sale due to be announced
post-market hours will also be watched. Traders are keenly
awaiting to see whether the RBI unveils a new 10-year paper
later in the day.
