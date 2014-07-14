* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 8.78 percent as investors await inflation data due later in the day for clues. * Disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics about how to narrow the fiscal deficit however seen dissipating, limiting a very sharp rise in yields. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent during the day. * Investors will closely watch the June consumer and wholesale inflation data on Monday, the last set of indicators on prices ahead of the RBI's next policy review in August. * The details of this week's bond sale due to be announced post-market hours will also be watched. Traders are keenly awaiting to see whether the RBI unveils a new 10-year paper later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)