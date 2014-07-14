* India's BSE index falls 0.11 percent, retreating further after posting its biggest weekly loss since December 2011 on Friday. The NSE index is down 0.05 percent. * Sentiment is also hit after foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 7.23 billion rupees ($120.60 million) on Friday, after buying $1.6 billion worth of shares in the six straight sessions to Thursday, according to exchange and regulatory data. * Infosys Ltd led the fall on profit-taking after gaining 1 percent in the previous session as the company's earnings beat expectations. The stock gained 10.8 percent in June and 2.2 percent so far this month as of Friday. * Other defensive stocks such as healthcare companies are also trading lower on profit-taking. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is down 1.8 percent after gaining 4.8 percent in the previous week, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories is down 0.89 percent. * However, losses are limited on the back of gains in oil and gas stocks after crude prices fall to a three-month low. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 0.7 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp is higher 0.5 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)