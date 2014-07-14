* India's Titan Co Ltd fell as much as 3.7 percent after its jewellery unit, Tanishq, said they had closed two gold deposit schemes, under which customers would deposit cash for a certain period and receive an amount of jewellery at the end. * Tanishq said it would close the deposit schemes due to changes to rules governing the sale of deposits under the Companies Act passed last year, according to a notice from the jewellery retailer. * Gold deposit schemes provided cheap working capital for Titan. One of the schemes provided Titan with an internal rate of return of more than 12.5 percent according to a report by HDFC Securities. * Shares in Titan were down 2.4 percent at 0750 GMT, after hitting a low of 318.10 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com)