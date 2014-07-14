US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* India's Titan Co Ltd fell as much as 3.7 percent after its jewellery unit, Tanishq, said they had closed two gold deposit schemes, under which customers would deposit cash for a certain period and receive an amount of jewellery at the end. * Tanishq said it would close the deposit schemes due to changes to rules governing the sale of deposits under the Companies Act passed last year, according to a notice from the jewellery retailer. * Gold deposit schemes provided cheap working capital for Titan. One of the schemes provided Titan with an internal rate of return of more than 12.5 percent according to a report by HDFC Securities. * Shares in Titan were down 2.4 percent at 0750 GMT, after hitting a low of 318.10 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 India's army accused Pakistani troops of killing two of its soldiers patroling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday before mutilating their bodies, and vowed to exact revenge.