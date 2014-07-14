* Shares in metal refiners rise with Hindalco Industries gaining over 3.5 percent on optimism ahead of China GDP data due on Wednesday, several traders say. * China's economy probably steadied in the second quarter with annual growth holding firm at 7.4 percent, a Reuters poll showed. * Tata Steel Ltd is up 1.6 percent, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gains 1.4 percent and JSW Steel Ltd is up 1.6 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)