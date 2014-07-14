* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points on day at 8.80 percent after briefly losing 2 bps immediately after headline inflation came in below expectation. * The core inflation print around 3.9 percent was slightly above expectations, dealers say, adding that disappointment over the lack of specifics in the budget on meeting the fiscal deficit target continues to hurt bonds. * Wholesale price inflation in June eased to a four-month low of 5.43 percent, helped by slower increases in food and fuel costs, government data showed on Monday. * Traders are now awaiting the retail price inflation data due to be announced after market hours for further direction. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the rest of the session. * Details of this week's bond sale due to be announced post-market hours will also be watched. Traders are keenly awaiting to see whether the RBI unveils a new 10-year paper later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)