* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis
points on day at 8.80 percent after briefly losing 2 bps
immediately after headline inflation came in below expectation.
* The core inflation print around 3.9 percent was slightly above
expectations, dealers say, adding that disappointment over the
lack of specifics in the budget on meeting the fiscal deficit
target continues to hurt bonds.
* Wholesale price inflation in June eased to a four-month low of
5.43 percent, helped by slower increases in food and fuel costs,
government data showed on Monday.
* Traders are now awaiting the retail price inflation data due
to be announced after market hours for further direction.
* The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.75 to 8.85 percent
range during the rest of the session.
* Details of this week's bond sale due to be announced
post-market hours will also be watched. Traders are keenly
awaiting to see whether the RBI unveils a new 10-year paper
later in the day.
