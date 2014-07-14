* Shares in India's Infosys fall more than 4 percent as investors booked profits after recent gains while some analysts cited disappointment with some of the details behind its April-June earnings unveiled on Friday, even as overall the IT outsourcing beat estimates. * Investors booked profits after the stock had surged 10.8 percent in June and 2.2 percent so far this month as of Friday. * "Infosys' results were ok but market is looking to test the sustenance of these numbers and the new CEO," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance. * Infosys April-June operating profits were boosted in part by some one-offs such as a quarter-on-quarter reduction in so-called "unallocable expenses" to 2.3 bln rupees from 3.62 billion rupees and a reduction in depreciation going down to 2.3 bln from 3.6 bln, according to some analysts. * Analysts also cite disappointment that volume growth declined to 2.9 percent in the April-June quarter from 4.1 percent in the same quarter last year. * The shares are down 3 percent at 3227 at 0907 GMT after touching a low of 3185.80 earlier in the session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)