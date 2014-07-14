* USD/INR stronger at 60.10/11 compared with 59.93/94 Friday's close, due to some dollar demand from oil marketing companies and concerns after core wholesale price inflation came in above expectations, weigh on the rupee. * India reported core wholesale inflation last month of around 3.9 percent in June, slightly higher than market expectations according to traders, even as the headline wholesale price inflation eased to a four-month low of 5.43 percent. * Market awaits consumer price inflation data due to be announced after market hours for further direction. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 60.05 to 60.20 range until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)