* USD/INR stronger at 60.10/11 compared with 59.93/94
Friday's close, due to some dollar demand from oil marketing
companies and concerns after core wholesale price inflation came
in above expectations, weigh on the rupee.
* India reported core wholesale inflation last month of around
3.9 percent in June, slightly higher than market expectations
according to traders, even as the headline wholesale price
inflation eased to a four-month low of 5.43 percent.
* Market awaits consumer price inflation data due
to be announced after market hours for further direction.
* USD/INR is seen moving in a 60.05 to 60.20 range until close.
