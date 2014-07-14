July 14 ** Online professional network operator's shares up 15.5 pct at $4.88 after deal to take over owner of National Association of Professional Women

** NAPW will become a wholly owned subsidiary

** Company will issue 6.3 million shares for all outstanding shares of NAPW and pay $3.5 million in cash to sole shareholder of NAPW

** Will integrate online and off-line network of over 600,000 professional women