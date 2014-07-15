* Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday as consumer inflation slows to a record low of 7.31 percent ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Aug. 5. * India's inflation eased in June after the new government curbed farm exports, but a growing risk that drought will damage summer crops could encourage the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a policy review meeting early next month. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.2 percent. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after Citigroup's earnings and a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. healthcare industry lifted global share prices. * However, overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 5.58 billion rupees ($93 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data show. * Reliance Industries Ltd shares would also be on watch after India disallowed the company from recovering $2.376 billion invested to develop offshore gas fields in the D6 block on the country's east coast as output has fallen drastically and is way below the promised volumes, the oil minister said.