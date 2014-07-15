India's Yes Bank Q4 profit up 30 pct, beats estimates
April 19 India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may start higher as the impetus offered by the fall in June consumer price inflation (CPI) is countered by a rise in global oil prices. * It closed at 8.78 percent on Monday. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Monday on expectations Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could take a less accommodative stance on interest rates in a congressional testimony on Tuesday. * Oil prices ended slightly higher on Monday as traders weighed renewed violence in Libya against broader signs of a global market well-supplied with crude.
* As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra Source text: [Myntra today announced that it has acquired InLogg, a Bangalore based technology platform that provides end to end logistics solutions for the ecommerce sector. As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra, making it an acqui-hire that will further strengthen and expand Myntra’s supply chain capabilities]