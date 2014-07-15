* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may start higher as the impetus offered by the fall in June consumer price inflation (CPI) is countered by a rise in global oil prices. * It closed at 8.78 percent on Monday. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Monday on expectations Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could take a less accommodative stance on interest rates in a congressional testimony on Tuesday. * Oil prices ended slightly higher on Monday as traders weighed renewed violence in Libya against broader signs of a global market well-supplied with crude. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)