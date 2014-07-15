* USD/INR seen opening stronger from its Monday close of 60.07/08, tracking gains in the dollar against other Asian currencies. * Asian currencies are trading mixed against the dollar, with most weaker. See for a snapshot. * Also, overseas investors sold shares worth $93.04 million on Monday, as per provisional NSE data. * Traders expect the market to remain range-bound, with technicals indicating the pair may not breach the 59.85-60.45 range in the immediate term. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after Citigroup's earnings and a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. healthcare industry lifted global share prices. * The pair is trading at 60.18 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot trade in Singapore. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)