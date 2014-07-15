India's Yes Bank Q4 profit up 30 pct, beats estimates
April 19 India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
* USD/INR seen opening stronger from its Monday close of 60.07/08, tracking gains in the dollar against other Asian currencies. * Asian currencies are trading mixed against the dollar, with most weaker. See for a snapshot. * Also, overseas investors sold shares worth $93.04 million on Monday, as per provisional NSE data. * Traders expect the market to remain range-bound, with technicals indicating the pair may not breach the 59.85-60.45 range in the immediate term. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after Citigroup's earnings and a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. healthcare industry lifted global share prices. * The pair is trading at 60.18 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot trade in Singapore. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 19 India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
* As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra Source text: [Myntra today announced that it has acquired InLogg, a Bangalore based technology platform that provides end to end logistics solutions for the ecommerce sector. As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra, making it an acqui-hire that will further strengthen and expand Myntra’s supply chain capabilities]