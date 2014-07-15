* Shares in City Union Bank Ltd rose 2 percent on strong response to its share sale to raise up to 3.50 billion rupees ($58.2 million). * City Union Bank on Monday evening launched a share sale for institutional investors to raise 2.50-3.50 billion rupees, term sheet showed. * Floor price for the share sale had been fixed at 75.05 rupees a share, the lender said in a statement. * The bank's share sale has been oversubscribed by nearly 2.5 times, people involved in the process said. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)