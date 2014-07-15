* USD/INR higher at 60.23/60.24 compared with Monday's close of 60.07/08 as the dollar trades stronger against the rupee's Asian peers. * Dealers say state-run banks have been mopping up dollars for oil- and defence-related payments, aiding the greenback. * The NSE index up 0.8 percent. The local share market will provide cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $93.04 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.85 to 60.35 range during the session. * Investors await Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the congress due later in the day. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)