India's Yes Bank Q4 profit up 30 pct, beats estimates
April 19 India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
* USD/INR higher at 60.23/60.24 compared with Monday's close of 60.07/08 as the dollar trades stronger against the rupee's Asian peers. * Dealers say state-run banks have been mopping up dollars for oil- and defence-related payments, aiding the greenback. * The NSE index up 0.8 percent. The local share market will provide cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $93.04 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.85 to 60.35 range during the session. * Investors await Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the congress due later in the day. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra Source text: [Myntra today announced that it has acquired InLogg, a Bangalore based technology platform that provides end to end logistics solutions for the ecommerce sector. As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra, making it an acqui-hire that will further strengthen and expand Myntra’s supply chain capabilities]