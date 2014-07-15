* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77 percent as the fall in consumer price inflation aids sentiment, but a rise in global crude oil prices seen limiting a sharper fall. * India's inflation eased in June after the new government curbed farm exports, but a growing risk that drought will damage summer crops could encourage the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a policy review meeting early next month. * Oil prices ended slightly higher on Monday as traders weighed renewed violence in Libya against broader signs of a global market well-supplied with crude. * Traders expect the 10-year to move in a 8.75 to 8.80 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)