* India's broader NSE index gains 0.85 percent, heading towards snapping a five-day selling streak as rate-sensitive stocks surge after June consumer inflation slowed to a low of 7.31 percent ahead of the central bank's policy review on Aug. 5. * The inflation data is seen countering the negative vibes due to the deficient monsoon so far, traders add. * India's inflation eased in June after the new government curbed farm exports, but a growing risk that drought will damage summer crops could encourage the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a policy review meeting early next month. * ICICI Bank shares gain 1.7 percent, while Tata Motors is up 1.6 percent * Gains also track higher Asian shares after Citigroup's earnings and a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. healthcare industry lifted global share prices. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)