* Shares in Hindustan Zinc Ltd gain more than 2 percent as zinc prices are near a three-year high, traders said. * Three month zinc on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $2,303 a tonne on Tuesday, having struck the highest since August 2011 at $2,325.50 on Monday. * Shares in Hindustan Zinc up 2.01 percent to 164.70 rupees at 0407 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)