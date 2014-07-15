* Shares in India's Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd gain 3 percent after billionaire investor Shivanand Shankar Mankekar bought a 1.86 percent stake, or 8.26 million shares, in the company during the April-June quarter, according to exchange data. * Private investor Mankekar is among the respected stock pickers in India, traders say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)