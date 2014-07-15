* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.75 percent as the fall in June inflation continues to aid sentiment while the rupee's recovery from session lows also helps. * India's inflation eased in June after the new government curbed farm exports, but a growing risk that drought will damage summer crops could encourage the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a policy review meeting early next month. * The rupee retreated from session lows as gains in the domestic sharemarket and resultant inflows helped offset demand for the greenback from state-run banks for oil and defence related payments. * Brent crude slipped towards $106 a barrel on Tuesday, as worries over Middle East and North Africa tensions eased, although ongoing geopolitical risks gave support to prices. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)