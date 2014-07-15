BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jul 15 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3110/3202 3105/3202 MEDIUM 30 3202/3382 3202/3382
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: