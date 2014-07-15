July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank and ING

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

