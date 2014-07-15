BRIEF-Omax Autos to close its Automax business unit
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The alert on Ideagen Plc's June subscriber addition is wrong and has been withdrawn. The news relates to India's Idea Cellular Ltd, an unrelated company.
Apr 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.24 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -