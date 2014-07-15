July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Olam International Limited

Issue Amount S$400 million

Maturity Date July 22, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 259.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Above the 5 years SOR

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

