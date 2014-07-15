BANGALORE, JUL 15The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39200 ICS-201(B22mm) 39700 ICS-102(B22mm) 27500 ICS-103(23mm) 31700 ICS-104(24mm) 36300 ICS-202(26mm) 41900 ICS-105(26mm) 33000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35500 ICS-105(27mm) 42500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34100 ICS-105MMA(27) 36600 ICS-105PHR(28) 43400 ICS-105(28mm) 40300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40800 ICS-105(29mm) 41600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42000 ICS-105(30mm) 42400 ICS-105(31mm) 43400 ICS-106(32mm) 44300 ICS-107(34mm) 58300