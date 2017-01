* * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may start higher as a rise in global oil prices affects sentiment for debt. * It closed at 8.72 percent on Monday. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.76 percent. * U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Wednesday, rebounding from recent steep drops after government data showed the country's crude stockpiles fell sharply last week. * U.S. benchmark Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday, slipping back from an early boost delivered after data suggesting the world's largest economy is on solid footing. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)