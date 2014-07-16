* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open
lower as a fall in global oil prices and dovish comments from
the Fed chairman reinforce the positive sentiment for debt.
* The 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.74 percent on
Tuesday, is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent.
* The U.S. bond market traded in a narrow range on Tuesday,
absorbing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message that the
U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a
pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated
interest rate increases.
* Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday, deepening
their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan supplies and
downbeat economic data sharpened concerns the global market was
heading into a near-term glut.
