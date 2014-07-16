* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open lower as a fall in global oil prices and dovish comments from the Fed chairman reinforce the positive sentiment for debt. * The 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.74 percent on Tuesday, is seen moving in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent. * The U.S. bond market traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, absorbing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message that the U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated interest rate increases. * Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday, deepening their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan supplies and downbeat economic data sharpened concerns the global market was heading into a near-term glut. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)