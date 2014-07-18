* USD/INR seen opening stronger from its Thursday close of 60.18/19, as sentiment for emerging markets sours after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors scurrying into defensive assets. * Asian currencies are trading mixed against the dollar, with most weaker. See for a snapshot. * Also, Indian shares are likely to open lower on Friday on global risk aversion following an escalation of violence in Gaza and the downing of a Malaysian airliner. * Traders expect the market to remain range-bound, with 60.00-60.30 range for the session. * Asian shares sagged in early trading amid a drop in treasury yields. * The pair is trading at 60.50/52 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot trade in Singapore. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)