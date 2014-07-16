* Indian shares are likely to open higher, tracking gains in Asian peers and on optimism after consumer inflation in June slowed to the lowest since the figures were published in January 2012. * Asian stocks held stubbornly steady after China reported economic growth that was just ahead of market expectations, enough to prompt a sigh of relief from investors, but little else. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.18 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 34 million rupees on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Kotak Mahindra Bank will be watched ahead of its earnings later in the day. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)