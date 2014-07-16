* Indian shares are likely to open higher, tracking gains in
Asian peers and on optimism after consumer inflation in June
slowed to the lowest since the figures were published in January
2012.
* Asian stocks held stubbornly steady after China reported
economic growth that was just ahead of market expectations,
enough to prompt a sigh of relief from investors, but little
else.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is down 0.18 percent.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 34 million rupees
on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows.
* Kotak Mahindra Bank will be watched ahead of its
earnings later in the day.
