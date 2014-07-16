* USD/INR is seen opening stronger from its Tuesday close of 60.12/13 as the recent dollar buying from state-run banks continues, but will look to the share market for further direction. * The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after bulls latched onto a comment by the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to improve. The dollar index last traded at 80.42, a 0.04 percent gain. * Asian stocks held stubbornly steady on Wednesday after China reported economic growth that was just ahead of market expectations, enough to prompt a sigh of relief from investors, but little else. * Asian currencies are trading mixed against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect USD/INR to remain range-bound, with technicals indicating the pair may not breach the 59.80-60.25 range in the session. * The pair is trading at 60.18/20 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot trade in Singapore. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)