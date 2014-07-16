* USD/INR is seen opening stronger from its Tuesday
close of 60.12/13 as the recent dollar buying from state-run
banks continues, but will look to the share market for further
direction.
* The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after
bulls latched onto a comment by the head of the U.S. Federal
Reserve that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to
improve. The dollar index last traded at 80.42, a 0.04
percent gain.
* Asian stocks held stubbornly steady on Wednesday after China
reported economic growth that was just ahead of market
expectations, enough to prompt a sigh of relief from investors,
but little else.
* Asian currencies are trading mixed against the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* Traders expect USD/INR to remain range-bound, with technicals
indicating the pair may not breach the 59.80-60.25 range in the
session.
* The pair is trading at 60.18/20 in the offshore
non-deliverable forwards spot trade in Singapore.
(gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)