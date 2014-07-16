* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
steady at its previous close of 8.74 percent in the absence of
any fresh domestic triggers, but a fall in global crude oil
prices may support sentiment.
* Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday, deepening
their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan supplies and
downbeat economic data heightened concerns the global market was
heading into a near-term glut.
* Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.70
to 8.80 percent range during the session.
* The movement in the rupee will also be monitored for
direction, dealers say.
* The U.S. bond market traded in a narrow range on Tuesday,
absorbing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message that the
U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a
pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated
interest rate increases.
