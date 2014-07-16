* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at its previous close of 8.74 percent in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers, but a fall in global crude oil prices may support sentiment. * Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday, deepening their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan supplies and downbeat economic data heightened concerns the global market was heading into a near-term glut. * Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.70 to 8.80 percent range during the session. * The movement in the rupee will also be monitored for direction, dealers say. * The U.S. bond market traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, absorbing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message that the U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated interest rate increases. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)