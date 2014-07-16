* Shares in India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
fall as much as 2.9 percent on worries about the
negative impact from the RBI guidelines under which banks would
be exempted from reserve requirements when raising long-term
bonds for infrastructure.
* UBS downgrades HDFC to "neutral" from "buy" and cuts price
target to 1,075 rupees from 1,100 rupees.
* The investment bank says HDFC could be impacted by more
aggressive pricing on loans by banks, while competition to raise
long-term bonds could push up long-term rates.
* HDFC shares down 2.2 percent at 0416 GMT.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)