* USD/INR trading at 60.14/15, almost unchanged from its Tuesday close of 60.12/13, as the dollar strength overseas is offset by gains in local shares. * The pair did not move significantly after data showed India's exports in June rose 10.22 percent from a year earlier, although this was slightly higher than analysts' expectations. * The 50-share Nifty rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday as lenders and infrastructure-related shares surged after the central bank exempted long-term bonds raised for the sector from reserve requirements. * The dollar has been gaining on Wednesday in overseas markets after bulls latched on to a comment by Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to improve. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com /; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)