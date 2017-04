* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.32 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.34 percent. * Lenders lead gains after the central bank on Tuesday issued guidelines under which banks would be exempted from reserve requirements when raising long-term bonds for infrastructure. * Shares of IDFC Ltd up 4.9 percent, as the Indian infrastructure lender is seen as one of the main beneficiaries. * Among lenders, State Bank of India gains 1.3 percent, ICICI Bank rises 2.7 percent, while Axis Bank adds 1.2 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)