* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.54 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, lower than last week's cut-off yield of 8.5619 percent, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest yield polled was 8.60 percent, while the lowest was 8.52 percent on the 91-day t-bills. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.64 percent on the 182-day t-bills, little changed from the previous 8.6395 percent, the poll showed. * For 182-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.70 percent, while the lowest was 8.55 percent. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsnreu ters.com)