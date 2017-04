* Shares in Indian property developers gain after the RBI unexpectedly extended the exemption on reserve requirements to bonds raised by banks, intended for affordable housing as part of the country's measures to boost the infrastructure sector. * "This will help developers as the cost of capital will become cheaper," said an analyst with a local brokerage. * DLF Ltd is up 1.9 percent, Unitech Ltd gains 2.5 percent and Sobha Developers Ltd adds 2.01 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)