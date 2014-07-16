NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Apr 26

Apr 26 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,658.5 64,913.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t