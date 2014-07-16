* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point from its previous close at 8.73 percent but off the session low of 8.71 percent after the trade deficit data for June came in slightly above market expectations. * India's exports in June rose 10.22 percent from a year earlier, helped by a pickup in external demand and a weak currency, government data showed on Wednesday. * The fall in global crude oil prices is, however, expected to limit any sharper rise in yields. * Brent crude held above $106 a barrel on Wednesday as data from China showed its economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter and the country's implied oil demand rose to its highest since the beginning of last year. * Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.70 to 8.78 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)