* Shares of India's Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd gain 5 percent after the company said late on Tuesday that its board is meeting on Friday to consider the fund-raising proposals, including a rights issue. * Analysts say any fund raising via the equity route would help the company to lower its debt-equity ratio, which is at 1.5 times as per Thomson Reuters data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)