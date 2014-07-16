* Shares in India's NIIT Technologies Ltd slump more than 7 percent on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's 11.8 percent fall after company's April-June profit halved to 448.2 million rupees ($7.46 million) due to spending cuts at two major U.S.-based clients. * "US geography had a setback when two clients in the BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance) segment scaled down their business impacting overall growth in the region," the company said in statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)