* India's NSE index gains 0.5 percent, hovering near the budget day's close as banks and infrastructure-related shares surge after the central bank on Tuesday issued guidelines under which banks would be exempted from reserve requirements when raising long-term bonds for infrastructure. * Among lenders, IDFC jumps 7.4 percent, ICICI Bank rises 3.9 percent, and Axis Bank adds 2.6 percent while State Bank of India gains 1.7 percent. * Among housing developers, Jaypee Infratech is up 20 percent, hitting its maximum daily limit, DLF Ltd is up 3.1 percent and Unitech Ltd gains 6 percent after funds for affordable housing were included as part of the bond reserve exemptions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)