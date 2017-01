* USD/INR seen opening weaker from its Wednesday's close of 60.12/13, tracking gains in the Asian currencies against the dollar. * Asian currencies are trading mixed against the dollar, with most stronger. For a snapshot, see. * Overseas investors bought shares worth $103.63 million on Wednesday, as per provisional NSE data. * Traders expect the market to remain range-bound, with technicals indicating the pair may not breach the 60.00-60.30 range in the session. * Asian equities gained on Thursday, lifted by another record-high close on Wall Street, while the euro probed recent lows against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve is tilting toward tighter monetary policy in light of a stronger economy. * The pair is trading at 60.12/14 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot trade in Singapore. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)