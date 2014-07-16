BRIEF-Tibet Urban gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition
April 26 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd
Chicago Parking Meter
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
April 26 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd
DUBAI, April 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has cleared more than 590 billion yuan ($86 billion) in transactions in Qatar in the nearly two years since it opened its clearing centre in the Gulf state, an executive told Reuters.